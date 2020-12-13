Man, 32, wanted for attempted murder in downtown shooting investigation, police say

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say is connected to a downtown shooting.

Early Saturday morning, police said they were called to the Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said 32-year-old Toronto resident Rowan Atkins is wanted for attempted murder and several firearms offences in connection to the alleged incident.

Investigators said he is considered armed and dangerous. They also caution the public to not approach the man if he is seen in public. Instead, call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.