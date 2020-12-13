Loading articles...

Former PM Brian Mulroney recovering after emergency surgery

Last Updated Dec 13, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering after undergoing an emergency surgery on Friday. 

A family spokesman says the “urgent procedure” was a “complete success” and Mulroney was released from hospital this afternoon. 

Mulroney is 81. 

His daughter Caroline Mulroney, who is Ontario’s minister of transportation, says her dad is “feeling better and is now resting at home.”

She thanked everyone for their good wishes. 

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould are among those offering support. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

