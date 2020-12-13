Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former PM Brian Mulroney recovering after emergency surgery
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 13, 2020 5:59 pm EST
Brian Mulroney, the former prime minister of Canada, right, listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the Canada-U.S.-Mexico relationship, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering after undergoing an emergency surgery on Friday.
A family spokesman says the “urgent procedure” was a “complete success” and Mulroney was released from hospital this afternoon.
Mulroney is 81.
His daughter Caroline Mulroney, who is Ontario’s minister of transportation, says her dad is “feeling better and is now resting at home.”
I wanted to briefly let everyone know that my dad is feeling better and is now resting at home.
Thank you to everyone for their kind messages. My family and I appreciate your love and support.