Explosion reportedly strikes ship off Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

Last Updated Dec 13, 2020 at 9:28 pm EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A maritime group says an explosion has struck a ship off the Red Sea port city of Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an organization under Britain’s royal navy, said the blast happened Sunday, without elaborating. It urged ships in the area to exercise caution.

Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, also reported the blast. Saudi Arabia’s state-run media did not acknowledge the explosion.

There was no immediate word on what caused the blast However, it comes after a mine exploded and damaged a ship off Saudi Arabia last month.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used sea mines before in their long war against a Saudi-led coalition. However, the Houthis have not commented.

The Associated Press

