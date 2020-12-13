Loading articles...

Director hired at the developing Mississippi Maritime Museum

Last Updated Dec 13, 2020 at 11:58 am EST

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — An executive director has been hired for the Mississippi Maritime Museum that is under development in Pascagoula.

Lorren West has worked with the Mystic Seaport Maritime Museum and the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center, which are both in Connecticut; and the GulfQuest Maritime Museum in Alabama, the Mississippi Press reported.

In August, the board of the Mississippi museum signed a contract to purchase a structure by U.S. Highway 90 as the future home for the museum. Plans also call for a City of Pascagoula Welcome Center in the museum lobby.

West’s immediate focus will be on developing museum real estate, creating exhibits and museum membership campaigns, setting educational priorities and raising public interest in maritime activities.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EB401 east of Harmony.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:07 AM
Get ready for some colder air here in the GTA. Tuesday though Thursday we are expecting daytime highs below freezing.
Latest Weather
Read more