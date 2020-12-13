Loading articles...

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Last Updated Dec 13, 2020 at 12:14 am EST

BEIJING — A Chinese space capsule bringing back the first moon rocks in more than four decades has begun its return to Earth.

The Chang’e 5 lunar probe left the moon’s orbit on Sunday morning by activating four engines for about 22 minutes, the China National Space Administration said in a social media post.

The mission landed on the moon earlier this month and collected about 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of samples.

The return capsule is expected to land in northern China in the Inner Mongolia region after a three-day journey. The material would be the first brought back since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 probe in 1976.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 05:53 PM
CLEARED: #WB401 at Keele express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:01 PM
Who likes cold weather? By Tuesday night, due to a shift in winds and the jet stream, we could see some of the cold…
Latest Weather
Read more