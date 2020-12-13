Loading articles...

Body of second worker recovered from rubble of building collapse in London, Ont.

First responders survey the scene after a building under construction collapsed in London Ontario on Friday, December 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

LONDON, Ont. — The body of a second construction worker has been pulled from the rubble of a building in London, Ont.

City officials say they completed the recovery effort just before midnight Saturday.

The person had been trapped since Friday, when part of the structure collapsed.

One other worker died in the mishap, while four others were hurt.

The city said the unstable structure had slowed recovery efforts.

They say retrieving the second victim safely meant first having to secure the site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020.

