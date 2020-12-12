Loading articles...

Ontario reports 1,873 new COVID-19 cases with increase in tests completed

Ontario is reporting 1,873 new cases of COVID-19 today, a slight rise from the 1,848 cases yesterday.

The most new cases are in Toronto (522), Peel Region (436), York Region (185), and Hamilton(109).

There were 1,918 resolved cases reported.

The province says it conducted over 65,000 tests in the previous day.

More to come
