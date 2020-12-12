Loading articles...

Ontario reports 1,873 new COVID-19 cases with record number of tests completed

Last Updated Dec 12, 2020 at 10:36 am EST

An employee prepares a COVID-19 sample for testing at a LifeLabs facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ontario is reporting 1,873 new cases of COVID-19 today, a slight rise from the 1,848 cases yesterday.

The most new cases are in Toronto (522), Peel Region (436), York Region (185), and Hamilton(109).

Another 17 deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 3,933.

There were 1,918 resolved cases reported. Of the 118,350 cases reported in Ontario, 116,432 or 85.4 per cent are considered resolved.

The province says it conducted a record of over 65,000 tests in the previous day. The backlog of tests currently stands at over 67,000.

In total, 855 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 237 in intensive care. The province also says 143 people are on ventilators in hospital, an increase of 19 from yesterday.

