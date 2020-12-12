Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Dec 12, 2020 at 4:14 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $27 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 15 will grow to approximately $32 million.

The Canadian Press

