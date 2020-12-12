Loading articles...

Man, boy arrested in stabbing of TTC employee at Scarborough Town Centre station

Police investigating after a TTC collector was stabbed at Scarborough Town Centre. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a TTC employee at Scarborough Town Centre this week.

Police say they were called to the scene on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

It’s alleged a TTC employee approached a group of males to enforce trespass offences. Two males allegedly robbed him of his radio and a struggle ensued for the radio.

Investigators allege during this struggle, one of the males produced a knife and stabbed the employee.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Two males have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Shawquan Asiama, 18, of Toronto is facing seven charges including robbery with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

A 15-year-old boy is also facing four charges including robbery with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. He cannot be identified.

They are both expected to appear in court on Saturday.

