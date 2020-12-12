Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man, boy arrested in stabbing of TTC employee at Scarborough Town Centre station
by News staff
Posted Dec 12, 2020 8:15 am EST
Police investigating after a TTC collector was stabbed at Scarborough Town Centre. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave
An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a TTC employee at Scarborough Town Centre this week.
Police say they were called to the scene on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a knife.
It’s alleged a TTC employee approached a group of males to enforce trespass offences. Two males allegedly robbed him of his radio and a struggle ensued for the radio.
Investigators allege during this struggle, one of the males produced a knife and stabbed the employee.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
Two males have since been arrested in connection with the incident.
Shawquan Asiama, 18, of Toronto is facing seven charges including robbery with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
A 15-year-old boy is also facing four charges including robbery with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. He cannot be identified.
They are both expected to appear in court on Saturday.
{* loginWidget *}