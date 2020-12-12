Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Health Canada warns people with allergies to COVID-19 vaccine ingredients
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 12, 2020 11:27 am EST
Last Updated Dec 12, 2020 at 11:28 am EST
With vaccinations against COVID-19 in Canada set to begin on Monday, the federal health agency is warning that people with allergies to any of the vaccine’s ingredients should not receive it.
Health Canada says two people in the United Kingdom had severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine. The agency says both individuals recovered and had histories of severe allergic reactions.
Meanwhile, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a post on Twitter that the federal government will send more Canadian Forces members to help the Shamattawa First Nation fight a COVID-19 outbreak.
Troops arrived in the fly-in community in northern Manitoba earlier this week. Around a quarter of its population has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ontario is reporting 1,873 new cases of COVID-19 today and 17 additional deaths associated with the virus.
Quebec is reporting 1,898 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 40 additional deaths linked to COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
The Canadian Press
