Health Canada warns people with allergies to COVID-19 vaccine ingredients

With inoculation against COVID-19 in Canada set to begin on Monday, the federal health agency said people with allergies to any of the vaccine’s ingredients should not receive it.

Two people in the United Kingdom had severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Health Canada said in a release on Saturday. Both had histories of severe allergic reactions but have recovered, the agency said.

Health Canada said it had reviewed the available evidence after the allergic reactions – which happened on Tuesday – and decided against changing its recommendations about the vaccine’s use.

The agency did say people with severe allergies should talk to their doctors before receiving a shot.

The vaccine’s ingredients are as follows:

Medicinal ingredient:

mRNA

Non-medicinal ingredients:

ALC-0315 = ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate)

ALC-0159 = 2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide

1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine

cholesterol

dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate

monobasic potassium phosphate

potassium chloride

sodium chloride

sucrose

water for injection



“In Canada, all vaccines carry a warning about the risk of serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, ” the release said. “Immunization clinics are equipped to manage these rare events.”

Quebec’s Health Department has said it plans to start vaccinating residents of two long-term care homes, one in Montreal and one in Quebec City, on Monday. Several other provinces said they would begin vaccinating health-care workers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the federal government would send more Canadian Forces members to help the Shamattawa First Nation fight a COVID outbreak.

Eleven soldiers arrived in the fly-in community in northern Manitoba earlier this week following the arrival of a group of Canadian Rangers, the Department of National Defence said in a statement.

The troops would provide logistical support and help distribute needed goods, the department said. Around one quarter of Shamattawa’s population has tested positive for coronavirus disease.

“We’re increasing the existing support by providing Canadian Forces medical personnel and more to assist Shamattawa First Nation in their response to COVID-19,” Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in tweet.

Cases of COVID-19 were up significantly again across Canada. Nationally, 6,772 infections were reported from 81,481 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 8.3 per cent.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said Saturday that there are currently 73,297 active cases in Canada, with an average of 6,543 daily new cases reported between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10.

It said that an average of 2,900 people were being treated in hospital, with 565 in intensive care, each day between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10.

Canada reported an average of 100 deaths associated with the virus each day during that period, it said.

“Nationally, we remain in a rapid growth trajectory. The latest longer range forecasting, using a model from Simon Fraser University, forecasts that we could have 12,000 cases daily by the beginning of January.” the agency said.