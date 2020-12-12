Loading articles...

Police search for 2 suspects following alleged assault at Dundas West subway station

Toronto police are looking for these two people they allege is connected to an assault on a 46-year-old man at the Dundas West Subway Station on Nov. 27, 2020. (TORONTO POLICE SERVICE)

Toronto police are searching for two people after a man was allegedly assaulted in a subway station last month.

On Nov. 27th at around 2:40 p.m. police said officers were called to the Dundas West Subway station for a report of an injured man.

Police allege a 46-year-old man was sitting on a bench when he was approached by two people and attacked.

Investigators said the man was struck in the head, sustaining serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police describe the first suspect as being between 20-25 years-old and about five-foot-eight inches and five-foot-nine inches tall. He had bushy hair in an afro. He was also wearing a black coat.

The second suspect is described by police as having an olive complexion, with black hair shaved on both sides.

“The suspects are considered violent and dangerous,” police said in a news release. “If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.”

Toronto police released this CCTV frame grab of two people they allege attacked a 46-year-old man at the Dundas West Subway station on Nov. 27, 2020.

 

 

