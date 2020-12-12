Loading articles...

Austria seizes weapons destined for Germany's far right

Last Updated Dec 12, 2020 at 1:14 pm EST

BERLIN — Austrian authorities seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition that were intended to be sold to far-right extremists in Germany, officials said Saturday.

Police raids in recent days led to the seizure of 70 automatic and semi-automatic firearms, more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition and explosives, officials said. The main suspect is a 53-year-old Austrian, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

Nehammer said the police operations had uncovered “a network that shows links between the area of right-wing extremism and organized crime.”

He said that some of those belonged to the “neo-Nazi scene that have sadly also been known in Austria for a while.”

The firearms were allegedly bought with the proceeds from the sale of drugs.

The Associated Press

