Austria seizes weapons destined for Germany's far right
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 12, 2020 1:03 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 12, 2020 at 1:14 pm EST
BERLIN — Austrian authorities seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition that were intended to be sold to far-right extremists in Germany, officials said Saturday.
Police raids in recent days led to the seizure of 70 automatic and semi-automatic firearms, more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition and explosives, officials said. The main suspect is a 53-year-old Austrian, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.
Nehammer said the police operations had uncovered “a network that shows links between the area of right-wing extremism and organized crime.”
He said that some of those belonged to the “neo-Nazi scene that have sadly also been known in Austria for a while.”
The firearms were allegedly bought with the proceeds from the sale of drugs.
The Associated Press
