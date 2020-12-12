2 people seriously wounded in Scarborough shooting

Two people have been seriously wounded in a late night shooting in Scarborough.

Police were called to a parking lot at a plaza in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 11:30 p.m. following reports people had been shot.

Officers discovered two victims suffering from “serious” injuries.

Police say a blue car was seen fleeing the area but have yet to release any suspect descriptions.

