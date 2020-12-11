Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto small business owners stage protest over lockdown restrictions
by News Staff
Posted Dec 11, 2020 6:19 am EST
A restaurant in Toronto displays a "Take Out Only" sign on March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Small businesses in Toronto are planning to protest the provincial ordered lockdown that has forced them to close.
Business improvement areas are asking their member businesses to stand outside their storefronts at noon on Friday. The business owners are also being asked to hold signs saying how long they’ve been in business and how many people they employ.
The BIA’s argue that while large corporate tax box stores continue to profit by selling thousands of non-essential items, many of the small businesses that make Toronto’s main streets vibrant and unique have been forced to close their doors.
A Toronto woman hopes to shift online shopping over to loca businesses through the holiday season.
Ali Haberstroh started the website ‘Not-Amazon.ca’ that’s been made to help promote Canadian small businesses. The site lists more than 500 Toronto area businesses and 1500 other businesses across the country to make it easier for customers to shop local online.
The protests are also taking their message online with the hashtag “think outside the box.”