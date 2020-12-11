Toronto small business owners stage protest over lockdown restrictions

Small businesses in Toronto are planning to protest the provincial ordered lockdown that has forced them to close.

Business improvement areas are asking their member businesses to stand outside their storefronts at noon on Friday. The business owners are also being asked to hold signs saying how long they’ve been in business and how many people they employ.

The BIA’s argue that while large corporate tax box stores continue to profit by selling thousands of non-essential items, many of the small businesses that make Toronto’s main streets vibrant and unique have been forced to close their doors.

A Toronto woman hopes to shift online shopping over to loca businesses through the holiday season.

Ali Haberstroh started the website ‘Not-Amazon.ca’ that’s been made to help promote Canadian small businesses. The site lists more than 500 Toronto area businesses and 1500 other businesses across the country to make it easier for customers to shop local online.

The protests are also taking their message online with the hashtag “think outside the box.”