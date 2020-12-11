Loading articles...

Small Business Report: Using video conferencing to boost productivity

Jeffrey Halpenny, 680News

Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 12:57 pm EST

 
Business editor Richard Southern chats with Element Fleet MGMT Executive VP Vineet Gupta about how employees have adapted to working from home.

The Rogers Small Business Report is provided in part by Microsoft Teams and Rogers. Work remote, without feeling remote. Go to Rogers.com/Microsoft365 for more info.

DISCLAIMER: This 680 NEWS feature is brought to you in partnership with Microsoft Teams.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB Keele at Steeles. #Keele
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:20 AM
Fog Advisory ENDED for areas in the GTA (as of 9:04am Dec11) Mild but quiet wx day. Lots of activity Sat. with mai…
Latest Weather
Read more