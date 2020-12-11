Loading articles...

Sheraton Centre Hotel to close 'temporarily' due to COVID-19 pandemic

FILE -- Sheraton Centre Hotel on Queen Street West in Toronto. (CREDIT: GOOGLE)

The Sheraton Centre Hotel in downtown Toronto will be closing “temporarily” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a hotel spokesperson said Friday.

The Marriott-owned hotel, located at 123 Queen Street West, will close down on Dec. 14th.

“I can confirm that the hotel is scheduled to close temporarily on December 14,” said Tim Reardon, the hotel’s general manager. “Please note that business levels have been profoundly impacted by the pandemic, and continue to determine hotel operational and staffing adjustments.”

The company did not say how long the hotel will be closed.

 

 

