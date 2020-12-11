Loading articles...

'Prepare for a COVID Christmas and New Year's,' says Ontario's top doctor

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario, attends a news conference in Toronto, on Monday, January 27, 2020, as officials provide an update on the coronavirus in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

We keep hearing the holiday’s won’t be the same this year and now as we get even closer it appears the province’s top doctor is serious about residents sticking to their own households.

“We are asking people to prepare for much more of a COVID Christmas and New Year’s,” says Dr. David Williams. “So that we can get ready for our inroad of vaccinations in the new year.”

Williams says a COVID Christmas means stay home and don’t travel around the province.

“Especially those in the orange, red and lockdown zones, it’s very critical to minimize the contacts outside your household. Don’t go too much unless you need to.”

A recent Angus-Reid poll suggested a third of Canadians planned to visit friends and family despite the warnings.

Health officials suggest residents get creative and celebrate the holidays virtually.

