Police: Delaware officer shot, Pennsylvania fugitive killed

Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 3:44 pm EST

REHOBOTH, Del. — A Delaware police officer was wounded and a fugitive suspect from Pennsylvania shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire at a Delaware motel, authorities said Friday.

The wounded officer, 38, is a member of the Milford Police Department and was assigned to a fugitive task force. Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the task force had located the suspect and was trying to capture him Thursday evening at an Econo Lodge in Rehoboth Beach when the suspect opened fire.

“The suspect was killed in the firefight,” Jennings said in a statement.

The wounded officer, a 13-year veteran, was in critical condition, according to Delaware State Police.

Authorities said the suspect was a 37-year-old man from Reading, Pennsylvania, who was wanted for attempted criminal homicide. His name has not been released. A handgun was found at the scene, according to state police.

It’s unclear how many officers, and from which agencies, fired at the suspect. Authorities said the incident involved three officers from the Milford police department, Delaware State Police and state Probation and Parole. The state trooper was placed on administrative leave, which is routine following an officer-involved shooting.

The Associated Press

