Ontario to provide COVID-19 vaccine rollout update, immunizations start next week

Ontario is expected to provide an update on Friday for its plans to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province has said that vaccinations will begin next Tuesday after it receives its first shipment of 6,000 doses early next week.

Retired general Rick Hillier, head of the Ontario vaccine task force, says University Health Network in Toronto and the Ottawa Hospital will administer the first shots to health-care workers.

An additional 90,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected in the province later this month. Those doses will be distributed to 13 hospitals across Ontario.

Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi said Friday that their potential COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready until the end of 2021 because they need to improve the shot’s effectiveness in older people.

“The results of the study are not as we hoped,” Roger Connor, president of GSK Vaccines, said in a statement.

Canada reportedly has deals in place to buy vaccines from both companies though the country currently has a contract with six other drugmakers as well.

The vaccine from Moderna is expected to get approval from Health Canada within weeks. Hillier says the province will receive between 30,000 and 85,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the new year, pending its approval.

Along with Moderna, vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are also still being reviewed and considered for approval.

Prime minister Justin Trudeau has said up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will hit Canadian soil by the end of December.

Federal health officials have released a “vaccination timeline” outlining when Canadians can expect to be inoculated. Officials believe there will be enough vaccines to safely treat most residents across the country by September 2021.

According to the timeline, federal health officials project between 40 and 50 percent of the Canadian population will have gotten their vaccine shots by June.

With files from the Canadian Press.