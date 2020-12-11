'It's liquid gold': Phase 2 of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine rollout to start in early 2021

Ontario’s government released additional details to the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan saying that Phase 2 will see health care workers and long-term care residents receive the shot starting in early 2021, with most of Ontario getting inoculated as part of Phase 3.

Premier Doug Ford was joined by task force head Gen. Rick Hillier, who confirmed that Toronto and Ottawa will receive 3,000 doses each of Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday and will begin administering shots on Dec. 15.

“We are ready to receive these vaccines as soon as they become available thanks to the excellent work of our health care officials and Gen. Hillier and the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force,” Ford said at Queen’s Park.

“We have one of the most robust and comprehensive plans in the country and I am confident that all the necessary security measures and the advanced logistics systems are in place.”

The government said Tuesday’s distribution is part of Phase 1 of its rollout plan, which is in place to “to learn from the experiences of those being immunized so lessons learned can be shared with sites that will receive the vaccine in the coming weeks and months.”

Gen. Hillier said that 1,500 people will be vaccinated in each of these regions and a second dose, which is required as part of Pfizer’s vaccine, will be stored for 21 days before another shot is administered.

Gen. Hillier also confirmed that around 90,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses will be delivered to up to 14 hospital sites in ‘Grey-Lockdown‘ and ‘Red-Control’ zones in December. The Ford government believes that by January 20, over 20 hospitals in Ontario will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Deliveries of an expected 35,000 to 85,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, once approved by Health Canada, will enable health officials to expand vaccinations to long-term care homes in the ‘Grey-Lockdown‘ areas.

The country is set to receive two million doses of the yet to be authorized Moderna vaccine in the early part of 2021.

As part of Phase 2, Ford and Gen. Hillier said that once the province secures enough vaccines, treatment will be administered to health care workers, as well as to residents in long-term care homes and retirement homes, among others.

Ontario will enter Phase 3 when vaccines are available for every provincial resident that wishes to be treated.

Earlier this week, health minister Christine Elliott said the Ford government will provide people that get vaccinated some form of proof that would allow them to travel or enter certain businesses, such as movie theatres.

Elliott admitted at the time that some could face restrictions if they opt not to get the vaccine.

“That’s their choice. This is not going to be a mandatory campaign. It will be voluntary,” she said.

“There may be some restrictions placed on people that don’t have vaccines for travel purposes, to be able to go to theatres and other places, but that will be on individual people to decide.”

Health Canada, which approved Pfizer’s vaccine this week, is assuring residents of the country that the Pfizer vaccine is safe.

“Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in place,” they said.

According to their timeline, federal health officials project between 40 and 50 percent of the Canadian population will have gotten their vaccine shots by June.