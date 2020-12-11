Loading articles...

North Carolina police officer killed in overnight shootout

Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 12:28 pm EST

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer was killed in a shootout early Friday while responding to a breaking and entering call, authorities said.

Arrest warrants say Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was one of several officers to respond to a call at Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade around 3:30 a.m. Friday, The Gaston Gazette reported.

Herndon was shot during a shootout between the breaking and entering suspect and police officers, authorities said. Herndon and the suspect were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, but it’s not clear when Herndon died.

Police charged Joshua Tyler Funk, 24, of Mount Holly, with first-degree murder. Funk is jailed without bond and he has not been assigned an attorney, according to a court clerk.

The Associated Press

