Loading articles...

Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California

Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 11:14 am EST

SAN DIEGO — Search crews combed the ocean off Southern California on Friday for a sailor who may have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, a statement from the San Diego-based 3rd Fleet said.

Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster, the statement said.

The search continued Friday morning, Cmdr. Sean Robertson said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aircraft and ships were participating.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
NB DVP north of the Gardiner at Eastern - the ramp lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:20 AM
Fog Advisory ENDED for areas in the GTA (as of 9:04am Dec11) Mild but quiet wx day. Lots of activity Sat. with mai…
Latest Weather
Read more