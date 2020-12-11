Loading articles...

Man in 20's dead after Etobicoke crash splits car in half

Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 5:25 am EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man in his 20’s is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Thursday night.

The incident happened near Martin Grove Road and Steeles Avenue just before midnight.

According to police the driver was ejected from his vehicle after striking a pole, the impact of the collision cut the car in half.

Police say they immediately started administering CPR to the victim but their efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is being investigated as a likely cause, police say the driver had a long history of speeding and stunt driving on his record.

