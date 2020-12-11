Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man in 20's dead after Etobicoke crash splits car in half
by News Staff
Posted Dec 11, 2020 5:22 am EST
Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 5:25 am EST
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
A man in his 20’s is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Thursday night.
The incident happened near Martin Grove Road and Steeles Avenue just before midnight.
According to police the driver was ejected from his vehicle after striking a pole, the impact of the collision cut the car in half.
Police say they immediately started administering CPR to the victim but their efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed is being investigated as a likely cause, police say the driver had a long history of speeding and stunt driving on his record.
COLLISION: Martin Grove Rd + Gihon Spring Dr – Despite their best efforts the driver has succumbed to his injuries – Pronounced deceased on scene – Traffic Services will now take carriage of investigation – Expect roads to be closed for a few hours ^dh