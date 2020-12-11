Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Iran executes journalist who encouraged 2017 protests
by Amir Vahdat, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 11, 2020 11:57 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 11:58 pm EST
TEHRAN, Iran — Authorities say Iran has executed a once-exiled journalist over his online work that helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017.
Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency said that Ruhollah Zam was hanged early Saturday morning.
In June, a court sentenced Zam to death, saying he had been convicted of “corruption on Earth,” a charge often used in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran’s government.
Zam’s website and a channel he created on the popular messaging app Telegram had spread the timings of the protests and embarrassing information about officials that directly challenged Iran’s Shiite theocracy.
Those demonstrations, which began at the end of 2017, represented the biggest challenge to Iran since the 2009 Green Movement protests and set the stage for similar mass unrest in November of last year.