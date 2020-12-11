Halifax airport requests relief from creditors amid low travel demand

in the latest sign of financial trouble facing the airline industry, Halifax’s airport operator has asked its creditors for leniency in meeting its debt obligations.

The Halifax International Airport Authority said it is making the request out of an abundance of caution, to reduce the chance of default in case its revenues are lower than anticipated this year and in subsequent years.

The decline in air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Canada’s airports hard, forcing them to lay off staff and drastically reduce other costs.

The airport’s announcement on Friday comes three days after Air Canada said it would cancel or temporarily suspend several routes in Atlantic Canada, citing a challenging business environment.

The federal government has announced some support measures for airports, including rent relief and funding for capital investments, but airlines are still waiting for a targeted aid package from Ottawa.

Derrick Stanford, president of the Atlantic Canada Airports Association, said this week that the industry is now seeing a “worst-case scenario” play out in the region.

The Halifax airport’s request to its creditors includes relief from obligations to sell or lease any of its assets in order to meet certain conditions of their agreement.

The airport is asking creditors to approve the request before the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020.

Jon Victor, The Canadian Press