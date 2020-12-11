Gap to shutter Bloor Street West location

Gap will be shutting down its Bloor Street West location in January 2021, the company said Friday.

A spokesperson said the closure is due “to the changing needs of customers and growth of our online business,” and they are looking at their real estate to support that plan.

“As a result, we are closing a number of stores across the Gap Inc. fleet, including our Gap brand store on Bloor Street at the end of January 2021,” they said.

“We are confident these closures will help strengthen the health of our company moving forward,” they said.

In March, the company announced it intended to close some stores in Canada as part of a global plan to shutter almost half of the brand’s locations over the next two years.

The company also announced it will split its brands into two publicly traded companies.

With files from The Canadian Press and the Associated Press