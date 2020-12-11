Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Federal climate plan includes carbon tax increases through 2030
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 11, 2020 12:28 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 12:50 pm EST
A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Federal financing relief for large Canadian companies announced Monday was welcomed by the oil and gas sector and the Alberta government despite conditions that linked the aid to climate change goals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The federal government has released a climate change plan that includes steady increases to its carbon tax in each of the next 10 years.
The federal price on carbon will continue to increase by $10 a tonne until it reaches $50 per tonne in 2022.
The price is to jump $15 a tonne after that until it reaches $170 by 2030.
The plan includes $8 billion in environmental funding on top of $7 billion already announced.
The money is to go to retrofitting buildings such as arenas; renewable energy; biofuel and hydrogen projects; and getting remote communities off diesel.
There is a $3-billion challenge fund for large emitters to implement strategies such as carbon capture.
The plan is to achieve a 32 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030, slightly more than the federal Liberal’s 30 per cent commitment.
Ottawa hopes to reach 40 per cent reductions when provincial programs are layered on.
Federal officials say rebates will reduce the impact on individual taxpayers and that most families should get more back than they pay in tax.