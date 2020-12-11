Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
EU leaders struggle to break deadlock on climate deal
by Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 11, 2020 1:09 am EST
Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 1:14 am EST
An environmental activist walks inside a hot air balloon before launching it during a demonstration outside of an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
BRUSSELS — European Union leaders were still looking Friday for an agreement to cut the bloc’s net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared to 1990 levels following a night of intense discussions.
With the fight against climate change a priority of the European Union, a deal is crucial to avoid a hugely embarrassing deadlock ahead of a U.N. climate meeting later this week.
Reunited since Thursday for a two-day summit in Brussels, a majority of the 27 member states want to sign off the EU’s executive commission’s proposal to toughen the bloc’s intermediate target on the way to climate neutrality by mid-century. But financial concerns by coal-reliant eastern nations worried about how to fund and handle the green transition have so far slowed down progress.
Five years after the Paris agreement, the EU wants to be a leader in the fight against global warming. Yet the bloc’s heads of states and governments were unable to agree on the new target the last time they met in October.
Another delay in revising the EU’s current 40% emission cuts objective for 2030 would be particularly embarrassing before the virtual Climate Ambition Summit marking five years since the Paris deal. The event on Saturday will be co-hosted by the U.K. with the United Nations and France. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week he wants the U.K. to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 68% from 1990 levels by 2030 — a more ambitious goal than the EU’s.
