CSIS spies' use of geolocation data may have broken law: watchdog report

Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 6:28 pm EST

OTTAWA — A newly released watchdog report says Canada’s spy agency may have broken the law by using peoples’ digital geolocation data without a warrant.

The report, tabled in Parliament late this afternoon, says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service’s use of the data pinpointing physical locations risked breaching Section 8 of the charter, which protects against unreasonable search and seizure. 

The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency’s report found CSIS lacked the policies or procedures to ensure it sought legal advice to avoid unlawful use of the data. 

It reveals the review agency submitted a report in March to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair describing the possible unlawful activity.

The agency must refer to the relevant minister any national security or intelligence activity that might not be in compliance with the law, and the minister must then forward the report to the attorney general.

Representatives of CSIS, Blair and Attorney General David Lametti had no immediate comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press

