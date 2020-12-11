Canada releases troubling new COVID-19 modelling showing rapid growth

The federal government is releasing some troubling new modelling numbers for the COVID-19 pandemic. showing that the country is still on a rapid growth trend.

The figures are worrying and show the country is still struggling to get the virus under control in the second wave. Officials are asking provinces to do more in terms of restrictions.

New modelling from federal health officials predicts by Christmas, Canada will have 577,000 cases, with the death toll rising to 14,920.

If the country maintains its current trend it is still projected to see 10,000 cases a day before the end of the year.

Most health regions in Canada are reporting higher case counts, with 49 of 99 reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 people. The national positive rate currently sits are 6.5 percent.

The data says infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region, with rates rising precipitously in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“We have yet to see the kind of sustained daily decline that would indicate we have the pandemic under control,” says chief medical offcer Theresa Tam.

There are escalating cases in the high risk population of people 80 years of age and older. There are also an increasing number of outbreaks at long term care facilities and first nation communities.

With files from the Canadian Press.