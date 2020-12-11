Have you ever purchased a 'Bland'?

In today’s Big Story podcast, welcome to the newest era of consumer capitalism. It’s dominated by ‘Blands’ — clean, sleek, online products that bill themselves as the handcrafted little guy here to disrupt the giant corporations. They have origin stories. They care about values and design. And they’re unique — except they’re all exactly the same. From toothbrushes to mattresses, health insurance to hipster clothing and glasses to luggage, almost every product on Earth has a Bland claiming to do it better. How did we end up here and have we reached ‘Peak Bland’?

GUEST: Ben Schott, Bloomberg Opinion

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.