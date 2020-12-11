Alberta government has hilarious (and terrifying) COVID-19 dating website

It’s like a dating website for COVID-19.

Alberta’s government is doing its part to encourage – and, frankly, scare – its residents to refrain from gathering in large groups this holiday season, or in general.

Using a website called ‘CovidLoves.ca‘, Alberta is highlighting how the virus can spread easily if people don’t abide by health and safety measures.

“I love life! Going to all the places, doing all the things and spreading the fun to everyone. Bring me to your next get-together, I’d love to meet your friends and family,” the website describes COVID-19 as a potential dating partner.

“They don’t call me the ultimate plus one for nothing. I’m on every guest list. Nobody puts me in a corner,” the website continues.

It also creatively labels each safety measure, including wearing a mask and sanitizing, as different ways of battling COVID-19.

Wearing a mask: “Take it off and come close, I have a secret… I hate masks,” is one of them.

Sanitizing: “I hate the smell of this stuff. Plus, sanitizers kill germs. Ask yourself: are you a cold-blooded killer?”

Social distancing: “Two metres, six feet, one ski-length…however you measure it, I hate it.”

No social gatherings: “I’m super tech-challenged, so yeah, I won’t be coming to your virtual party.”

Avoiding travel: “Nobody travels like me, I’m the ultimate globetrotter. So if you’re planning any flights or road trips, I might just tag along.”

Isolating when sick: “It breaks my heart when people ghost me for two weeks. I meet them, and they avoid me like the plague.”

Getting tested: “Sure I’ll go to the clinic, but only if we can stop for ice cream and groceries and to try on some clothes.”

The provincial-run site has resources, guidelines, and a list of myths and facts about misinformation.

Alberta declared a ‘State of Public Health Emergency’ to protect the health care system from COVID-19, citing social gatherings as the top source of COVID-19 transmission.

On December 8, the government announced all indoor and outdoor social gatherings are prohibited.

On December 13, health officials are also making it mandatory for people to work from home unless otherwise required.