Alaska governor proposes cash payouts, infrastructure plan
by Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 11, 2020 7:19 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 7:28 pm EST
JUNEAU, Alaska — Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed an “extraordinary response” to revive Alaska’s pandemic-stunted economy Friday, including about $5,000 in direct payments to residents from the state’s oil-wealth fund and an infrastructure plan he said is intended to create jobs.
“Alaskans are suffering now. Businesses are suffering now. This is the time for us to act. This is the time for us to act quickly,” he said in rolling out his budget plan for next year.
The state’s economy has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with tourism and hospitality industries hit hard. North Slope oil prices have been below $50 a barrel for much of the year.
Dunleavy, a Republican, said he plans to propose a new dividend formula beyond next year but would seek a public vote asking Alaskans to weigh in.
His administration also plans to propose a bond package with projects intended to create jobs, he said.