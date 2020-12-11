Loading articles...

6 officers injured in suicide attack in southern Russia

Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 9:44 am EST

MOSCOW — At least six Russian law enforcement officers were injured Friday in the country’s south when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a local office of the top security agency, authorities said.

The explosion occurred outside the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Uchkeken in the Karachayevo-Cherkessiya region of Russia’s North Caucasus, Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement.

The Interfax news agency reported that an explosive device first went off outside the building early Friday, hurting no one. When law enforcement officers gathered to inspect the site, the suicide bomber approached them and detonated explosives, killing himself.

Chechnya, Karachayevo-Cherkessiya and other regions in Russia’s volatile North Caucasus have faced bombings and other attacks by Islamist militants, some of whom have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 at the 407. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
Fog Advisory ENDED for areas in the GTA (as of 9:04am Dec11) Mild but quiet wx day. Lots of activity Sat. with mai…
Latest Weather
Read more