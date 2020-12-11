Loading articles...

2 killed when helicopter crashes into field in West Texas

Last Updated Dec 11, 2020 at 9:44 pm EST

COLORADO CITY, Texas — Two men were killed when a helicopter crashed in a field in West Texas, authorities said.

Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said Friday night that the helicopter crashed Thursday about eight miles (13 kilometres) southwest of Colorado City, which is about 250 miles west of Dallas.

Toombs said the pilot, Zane Whitesides, 31, and the passenger, Zack Pfeuffer, 32, were killed. Both were from Colorado City.

He said he believed they were headed to a ranch to help them move cattle.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter was a Robinson R44. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Associated Press

