Loading articles...

US long-term mortgage rates flat; 30-year at 2.71%

Last Updated Dec 10, 2020 at 8:14 pm EST

WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were unchanged this week, remaining at record low levels against the backdrop of an economy punished by the pandemic.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan remained at 2.71% from last week. By contrast, the benchmark rate stood at 3.73% a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans stayed at 2.26%.

Home loan rates have trended downward through most of this year, bolstering demand from would-be homebuyers or people looking to refinance existing mortgages. But home sales have stalled as the lack of available homes for purchase continues to stifle house hunters.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: All Niagara Bound lanes on the QEW are closed past Fairview due to construction, vehicles forced off…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:15 PM
Beautiful!
Latest Weather
Read more