Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
TTC employee stabbed at Scarborough Town Centre station
by News Staff
Posted Dec 10, 2020 5:55 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 10, 2020 at 6:18 pm EST
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police say a TTC employee has been stabbed at Scarborough Town Centre station.
Police say it happened at around 5:30 p.m. on the SRT platform.
Police tweeted that the employee had “steady bleeding” but in an update said the injuries are not life-threatening.
The suspect, a teen male wearing all black clothing, was last seen going into the GO Transit area. He remains at large.
More to come
PERSON WITH A KNIFE: Scarborough Town Centre * 5:31 pm * – At the SRT platform – TTC employee stabbed – Steady bleeding – Suspect fled last seen going into GO Transit area – Male, black, late teens, all black clothing#GO2330582 ^dh pic.twitter.com/ak5U34sSDT