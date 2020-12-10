Loading articles...

TTC employee stabbed at Scarborough Town Centre station

Last Updated Dec 10, 2020 at 6:18 pm EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say a TTC employee has been stabbed at Scarborough Town Centre station.

Police say it happened at around 5:30 p.m. on the SRT platform.

Police tweeted that the employee had “steady bleeding” but in an update said the injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect, a teen male wearing all black clothing, was last seen going into the GO Transit area. He remains at large.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB QEW app. Appleby. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
Beautiful!
Latest Weather
Read more