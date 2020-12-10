Toronto police warning residents of break-and-enters happening with people home

Toronto police are warning the public of a recent string of break-ins across the city in which a suspect or suspects are taking advantage of unlocked doors.

Officers said the incidents occurred in the vicinity between Eglinton Avenue West near Forrest Hill while people were home and only realized they had been robbed by morning.

No injuries have been reported and investigators say personal items, such as purses, wallets, and clothing were taken.

Residents are being urged to make sure their doors are locked before they go to sleep.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 13 or 53 Division.