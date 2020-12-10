Thorncliffe Park PS remains closed as COVID-19 outbreak investigation continues

Public health officials have decided to to keep an East York school closed a few days longer as they continue to look into a COVID-19 outbreak.

A letter to parents of students at Thorncliffe Park Public School said the school would be closed until Dec. 10 as a result of the outbreak, now Toronto Public Health says all students and staff have been advised to stay out of the building until next week.

Important Update: @TOPublicHealth has advised that students & staff at Thorncliffe Park PS should continue to be dismissed for the remainder of the week so they may continue their investigation. As a result, Thorncliffe Park PS will reopen on Monday, December 14. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) December 9, 2020

Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing uncovered a significant outbreak at the school, there are now 31 active cases among students and staff.

An early learning school in Thorncliffe Park has also closed its doors. Fraser Mustard Early Learning Centre has been shut down as a precaution due to its proximity to the outbreak at the public school next door.

The Toronto District School Board has announced Tuesday that nearby Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute in will also be closed until January due to COVID-19 cases.

The Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation (OSSTF) sent an open letter to Ontario’s government and Toronto Public Health on Wednesday “calling for extended asymptomatic COVID-19 testing and for schools to remain closed for the first two weeks of January.”