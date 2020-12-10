Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Thorncliffe Park PS remains closed as COVID-19 outbreak investigation continues
by News Staff
Posted Dec 10, 2020 5:13 am EST
Thorncliffe Park Public School. CITYNEWS
Public health officials have decided to to keep an East York school closed a few days longer as they continue to look into a COVID-19 outbreak.
A
said the school would be closed until Dec. 10 as a result of the outbreak, now Toronto Public Health says all students and staff have been advised to stay out of the building until next week. letter to parents of students at Thorncliffe Park Public School
Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing uncovered a significant outbreak at the school, there are now 31 active cases among students and staff.
An early learning school in Thorncliffe Park has also closed its doors.
has been shut down as a precaution due to its proximity to the outbreak at the public school next door. Fraser Mustard Early Learning Centre
The Toronto District School Board has announced Tuesday that
in will also be closed until January due to COVID-19 cases. nearby Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute
The Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation (OSSTF)
and Toronto Public Health on Wednesday “calling for extended asymptomatic COVID-19 testing and for schools to remain closed for the first two weeks of January.” sent an open letter to Ontario’s government
