Loading articles...

Thorncliffe Park PS remains closed as COVID-19 outbreak investigation continues

Thorncliffe Park Public School. CITYNEWS

Public health officials have decided to to keep an East York school closed a few days longer as they continue to look into a COVID-19 outbreak.

A letter to parents of students at Thorncliffe Park Public School said the school would be closed until Dec. 10 as a result of the outbreak, now Toronto Public Health says all students and staff have been advised to stay out of the building until next week.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing uncovered a significant outbreak at the school, there are now 31 active cases among students and staff.

An early learning school in Thorncliffe Park has also closed its doors. Fraser Mustard Early Learning Centre has been shut down as a precaution due to its proximity to the outbreak at the public school next door.

The Toronto District School Board has announced Tuesday that nearby Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute in will also be closed until January due to COVID-19 cases.

The Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation (OSSTF) sent an open letter to Ontario’s government and Toronto Public Health on Wednesday “calling for extended asymptomatic COVID-19 testing and for schools to remain closed for the first two weeks of January.”

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: WB 407 approaching Thickson - all lanes remain BLOCKED for collision cleanup. One vehicle had to be doused…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 5 minutes ago
Thanks @680NEWS listeners! Our @Hock680NEWS getting reports that it’s still quite icy in parts of the north GTA and…
Latest Weather
Read more