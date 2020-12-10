Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario to issue new COVID-19 projections during afternoon public health briefing
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 10, 2020 5:20 am EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives at a press conference at Queen's Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Ontario government will provide new COVID-19 projections today.
The province’s chief medical officer of health said earlier this week that the data will indicate whether lockdowns in Toronto and Peel Region that started two weeks ago are working.
The last round of projections showed case rates had plateaued, but hospitals faced increasing strain due to the pandemic.
Experts described the data two weeks ago as showing Ontario was in a “fragile or precarious situation.”
Those figures also showed the number of patients in intensive care units had passed the threshold where surgeries may need to be cancelled.
Projections released early last month suggested Ontario could see as many as 6,500 new daily cases by mid-December unless steps were taken to limit the spread of the virus.