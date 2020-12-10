Loading articles...

Mississauga hospital network closes some units to admissions as staff cases grow

A car enters the parking lot of the Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Hospital on Aug. 23, 2017. CITYNEWS

A hospital network in Mississauga has closed some of its units to admissions after 36 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Trillium Health Partners says all three of its facilities are experiencing outbreaks, which have also sickened 10 patients.

The outbreaks include the Credit Valley Hospital’s emergency department and medicine unit, as well the Mississauga Hospital’s cardiac surgical ICU and another unit.

The outbreaks also include two floors at Queensway Health Care in Toronto.

The hospital network says the emergency department at Credit Valley – where four health-care workers tested positive – remains open and safe.

A spokeswoman for the hospital network says all affected staff are isolating at home.

