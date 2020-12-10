What will the 'middle class' of the 2020s look like?

In today’s Big Story podcast, middle class is a term that comes from the 1950s, and while the economics surrounding it have changed fundamentally in 70 years, the goals and hopes and dreams of the people that belong to it have not. How long can that continue?

What does a modern middle class look like? What should they aspire to? How should they be defined? How different will their lives, homes and finances be from past decades? And how should governments work to make sure they get a chance to thrive?

GUEST: Max Fawcett, writer and reporter (Read Max’s piece on the Middle Class in The Walrus)

