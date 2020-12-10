Loading articles...

What will the 'middle class' of the 2020s look like?

Houses are seen in an aerial view in Langley, B.C., on May 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

In today’s Big Story podcast, middle class is a term that comes from the 1950s, and while the economics surrounding it have changed fundamentally in 70 years, the goals and hopes and dreams of the people that belong to it have not. How long can that continue?

What does a modern middle class look like? What should they aspire to? How should they be defined? How different will their lives, homes and finances be from past decades? And how should governments work to make sure they get a chance to thrive?

GUEST: Max Fawcett, writer and reporter (Read Max’s piece on the Middle Class in The Walrus)

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 west of McCowan in the collectors - the centre lane is blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Thanks @680NEWS listeners! Our @Hock680NEWS getting reports that it’s still quite icy in parts of the north GTA and…
Latest Weather
Read more