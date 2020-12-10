Loading articles...

Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in port blast

Last Updated Dec 10, 2020 at 7:44 am EST

BEIRUT — The Lebanese prosecutor probing last summer’s port explosion in Beirut has filed charges against the caretaker prime minister and three former ministers, Lebanon’s official news agency said.

Judge Fadi Sawwan filed the charges Thursday against Hassan Diab and former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as Ghazi Zeiter and Youssef Fenianos, both former ministers of public works.

All four were charged with negligence leading to deaths over the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port, which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. The explosion was caused by the ignition of a large stockpile of explosive material that had been stored at the port for years.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB QEW west of Ford Drive - the left shoulder and right lane are blocked with a collision. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:28 AM
Thanks @680NEWS listeners! Our @Hock680NEWS getting reports that it’s still quite icy in parts of the north GTA and…
Latest Weather
Read more