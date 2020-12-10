Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 10, 2020 12:56 am EST
Last Updated Dec 10, 2020 at 12:58 am EST
KABUL — Gunmen shot and killed a female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan early Thursday, officials said.
The attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand’s car soon after she left her house in the eastern Nangarhar province, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor.
No one has claimed responsibility, but an Islamic State affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and has claimed most of the recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan. The Taliban also operate in the area.
In addition to working as a TV and radio presenter, Maiwand was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.
Two Afghan journalists were killed in separate bombings in Afghanistan last month. The international press freedom group Reporters Without Borders has called Afghanistan one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists.