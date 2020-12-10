Loading articles...

Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan

Last Updated Dec 10, 2020 at 12:58 am EST

KABUL — Gunmen shot and killed a female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan early Thursday, officials said.

The attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand’s car soon after she left her house in the eastern Nangarhar province, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor.

No one has claimed responsibility, but an Islamic State affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and has claimed most of the recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan. The Taliban also operate in the area.

In addition to working as a TV and radio presenter, Maiwand was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.

Two Afghan journalists were killed in separate bombings in Afghanistan last month. The international press freedom group Reporters Without Borders has called Afghanistan one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:24 PM
All lanes on the Niagara Bound QEW are closed just past Fairview due to construction, traffic being diverted onto Eastport #QEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:57 PM
A couple of tranquil, mainly cloudy days ahead before a Texas low moves in for the weekend
Latest Weather
Read more