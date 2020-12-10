Loading articles...

German prosecutors shelve case against ex-Nazi guard

Last Updated Dec 10, 2020 at 10:58 am EST

BERLIN — German prosecutors have shelved their investigation into a former Nazi concentration camp guard living in the United States for lack of evidence, authorities said Thursday.

Friedrich Karl Berger, 95, still faces possible deportation from the U.S. after being ordered expelled by a Memphis, Tennessee court in February. It was not clear when that might take place.

Berger has admitted serving as a guard at a camp in northwestern Germany, which was a subcamp of the Neuengamme concentration camp, for a few weeks near the end of the war but has said he did not observe any abuse or killings, the dpa news agency reported.

Prosecutors in the city of Celle said they had been unable to refute the suspect’s account and had decided to shelve the case against him.

Berger has been living in the U.S. since 1959.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB Queen's Park Crescent now open to traffic, but NB Queen's Park Crescent remains CLOSED from College to B…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:27 AM
Quite a bit of cloud right now (as of 8:25am Dec. 10) for #Toronto GTA but some sunshine today too. Risk of wet wea…
Latest Weather
Read more