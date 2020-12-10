Loading articles...

Empire Q2 profit and sales up, plans online grocery expansion in Alberta

Last Updated Dec 10, 2020 at 7:44 am EST

STELLARTON, N.S. — Empire Co. Ltd. reported its second-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago as it announced plans to expand its Voila online grocery service to Alberta.

The company behind the Sobeys grocery store chain says it will launch Voila curbside pickup service in Alberta next year before starting home delivery service from a new customer fulfilment centre to be built in Calgary in 2023.

The announcement came as Empire reported a profit of $161.4 million or 60 cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 31.

The result compared with a profit of $154.6 million or 57 cents per share a year earlier when the results were boosted by unusually large property disposals by Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust that added six cents per share.

Sales in the quarter totalled nearly $6.98 billion, up from nearly $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales, a key metric for retailers, were up 7.3 per cent. Excluding fuel, same-store sales were up 8.7 per cent.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 65 cents per share for the quarter and $6.93 billion in sales, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB QEW west of Ford Drive - the left shoulder and right lane are blocked with a collision. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:28 AM
Thanks @680NEWS listeners! Our @Hock680NEWS getting reports that it’s still quite icy in parts of the north GTA and…
Latest Weather
Read more