Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19, says she's feeling 'fine'

Daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres took to social media on Thursday to announce that she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

DeGeneres, who recently returned to her Los Angeles studio to work on Season 18 of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, says she’s in good spirits.

“Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” she said. “Fortunately, I am feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” she concluded.

In the summer, WarnerMedia opened an investigation following multiple accusations of workplace and sexual misconduct. It eventually led to the popular daytime show removing three of its top producers, including Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman.

In a memo to staff back in July, DeGeneres said she was “disappointed” to learn that employees felt mistreated while working on her show and said she wanted to ensure “this does not happen again.”

DeGeneres was in the middle of her well-known ‘12 days of giveaways‘ during which she gives away thousands of dollars worth of gifts for fans.